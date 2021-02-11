Overdoses spike in 2020 as B.C. sets record for most deaths from unnatural causes

Open this photo in gallery Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in Vancouver in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, 2020. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s chief coroner says the province recorded the most deaths ever in a single year due to an unnatural cause, with 1,716 lives lost to illicit drug overdoses in 2020.

Lisa Lapointe says that’s an “alarming” death rate of 33.4 per 100,000 people and it far surpassed fatalities due to suicides, homicides, motor vehicle crashes and prescription drug deaths combined.

Lapointe says harm-reduction measures, such as overdose prevention sites, were starting to have an effect in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic drove people back inside their homes where they use drugs alone.

Story continues below advertisement

She says most people dying are males in private homes, and it’s not just limited to any one area but is happening in communities across the province.

B.C. declared a public health emergency in 2016 after a significant increase in overdose deaths caused by powerful opioids.

Lapointe says it’s time to decriminalize drugs so that public health officials can reduce the harm associated with substance use.

More coming.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.