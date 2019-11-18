 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Overtime ban by Metro Vancouver transit drivers snarls commute for many bus riders

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, in a Nov. 1, 2019, file photo.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

An overtime ban by Metro Vancouver transit drivers snarled Monday’s commute for many bus passengers.

TransLink, the area’s transit operator, lists hundreds of service alerts on dozens of routes across the Lower Mainland as Unifor bus drivers, SeaBus operators and mechanics enter Day 18 of a labour dispute with Coast Mountain Bus Company.

Coast Mountain, the contract operator for bus services, has warned up to 10 per cent of service could be impacted by the daylong overtime ban which is also slated to continue Wednesday and Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Some hard-hit routes include the busy line along Broadway and buses to Simon Fraser University, the University of B.C., the B.C. Institute of Technology and Capilano University.

Four SeaBus sailings between Vancouver and the North Shore were also cancelled Monday.

Talks about wages, benefits and working conditions collapsed last week, with Coast Mountain calling for a mediator and Unifor arguing the company is not serious about negotiations, so a third party won’t help resolve outstanding issues.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter