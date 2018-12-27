Pair of loose barges in Vancouver cause more than $1-million in damage

Two large barges became unmoored early Boxing Day morning and drifted across Burrard Inlet into Vancouver’s inner harbour, smashing into two luxury yachts, a seaplane terminal and a waterfront restaurant.

No one was injured in the incident, but more than a million dollar’s worth of damage occurred, according to local police investigating the incident in tandem with the Transportation Safety Board.

Sergeant Jason Robillard of Vancouver police said the unmanned barges, which are each about the size of a soccer field, broke free from their moorings in North Vancouver at about 5 a.m. Sgt. Robillard said in a news release that a 911 call alerted the police department’s marine unit to the loose barges just before 6:30 a.m.

Two local tugs, the marine unit vessel and two boats from the Port of Vancouver managed to get both barges under tow about 90 minutes later and returned them to their moorings in North Vancouver.

“The damage caused by the barges is estimated to be well over a million dollars,” the release stated.

Harbour Air, which flies passenger planes across the province, said there was some damage to the docks at the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre and there were minimal delays and route changes for its passengers on Wednesday. A nearby restaurant also had the glass of its oceanfront patio smashed in the incident.

Mohan Raman, a marine investigator with the Transportation Safety Board, said his agency was notified about the crash Wednesday morning by the Canadian Coast Guard and then by someone connected to one of the two luxury yachts hit by the barges. That vessel, the 71-metre Kogo, is one of the largest boats in the world that can be privately chartered.

Mr. Raman said his agency does not know what led to the incident and there were no reports of marine pollution.

“We’re still waiting on information on the mooring ropes to see if they got unmoored because of wave action or something else happened or if it was a criminal act,” he said.

The Port of Vancouver, where the barges are located, is the most active in Canada. Between the Second Narrows and the Lions Gate Bridge, the Vancouver harbour is alive with pleasure craft, container ships, passenger ferries and float planes landing and taking off.

Two-hundred-and-fifty commercial vessels a month traverse these waters and that number could increase significantly if the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline is completed.

Mr. Mohan said that if the TSB finds systemic safety issues led to the barges crossing the harbour, it will issue directives in order to fix these breakdowns. But Mr. Mohan – with the agency for the past decade – said he had never seen a commercial barge come untethered like that.

“This is not a common occurrence. This is a one-off,” he said. “I don’t think the public should worry too much about this.”

He said it is more common to see pleasure craft being slammed around a marina in rough weather. That’s what happened last week at a pier south of Vancouver in the suburb of White Rock. As winds as high as 100 kilometres an hour ripped over southern B.C., moored boats were battered and the pier itself was severely damaged.

