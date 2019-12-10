Paramedics arrive after plane crashes on Gabriola Island off B.C. coast

British Columbia Emergency Health Services says paramedics are at the scene of a plane crash on Gabriola Island, off the east coast of Vancouver Island.

The emergency health service says the call came in around 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

The service says there are two ambulances on the island and about five others were transported there via a ferry.

It says all the emergency vehicles are at the scene with paramedics trying to assess the situation.

It adds there are few details available at this time, including the size or type of plane or the number of passengers or patients.

The RCMP say officers are responding to reports of a possible plane crash along with the coast guard and Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre but no further details are available.

