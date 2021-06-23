Parents of teen killed at B.C. school share grief, anger at sentencing hearing

Open this photo in gallery A photograph of Letisha Reimer is placed as part of a memorial outside Abbotsford Senior Secondary School in Abbotsford, B.C., on Nov.7, 2016. Geordon Omand/The Canadian Press

The father of a 13-year-old girl who was murdered at a high school in Abbotsford, B.C., says he doubts the killer will receive a fit sentence for the damage caused to his family by her death.

Ulrich Reimer told a sentencing hearing today for Gabriel Klein in B.C. Supreme Court that he struggles with anger and grief over the death of his daughter Letisha in November 2016.

Klein was convicted of second-degree murder for Reimer’s death and the aggravated assault of her friend.

He faces a mandatory life sentence but the judge will decide when Klein will be eligible for parole, with the Crown arguing he should spend at least 18 years in prison for the murder before he can apply.

Eliane Reimer told the court in New Westminster that the world stopped on the day her daughter “died on the cold floor of her school.”

She told Klein she hopes he never has another moment of peace in his life.

