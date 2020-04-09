Parking enforcement returns in Vancouver’s West End to force physical distancing

Parking enforcement has become the next tool in Vancouver’s effort to encourage residents to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from the city says it is resuming enforcement of permit-parking zones in the West End neighbourhood to discourage visitors to nearby beaches or Stanley Park.

Residents are being asked to stay in their own neighbourhoods to take advantage of local green spaces rather than converging on popular recreation areas, while threatening physical distancing requirements.

Parking-enforcement officers will ticket vehicles parked without passes in permit-parking zones in the West End and signs will ensure drivers are aware of the changes.

The city suspended enforcement of metered parking, rush-hour zones and residential permit zones last month as part of its response to the new coronavirus.

Enforcement remains suspended everywhere except the West End and the city says it is working to ensure health-care workers in the neighbourhood can continue to park for free during the crisis.

