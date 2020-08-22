Party host in Victoria, B.C., fined $2,300 for allegedly failing to follow COVID-19 measures

Victoria Police say they issued a $2,300 fine to a party host who allegedly failed to follow COVID-19 provincial health guidelines.

Police say they twice visited a suite in a multi-unit residential building on Friday to respond to reports of a noisy party attended by a large number of people.

After a warning from police, the host said they would co-operate.

Officers say when they next visited, they noticed roughly 30 people inside the one-bedroom suite, not practicing social distancing, and an estimated roughly 40 to 60 people attended the party.

The host was fined $2,300 for allegedly violating B.C.’s COVID Related Measures Act.

Police say the host also failed to record the contact details of all the guests to help with contact tracing in the event someone contracted COVID-19.