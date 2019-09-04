 Skip to main content

British Columbia Passage of pink salmon through B.C. slide area concerning to officials: DFO

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Passage of pink salmon through B.C. slide area concerning to officials: DFO

LILLOOET, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Michael Crowe, centre, of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and two members of the B.C. Wildfire Service place a salmon in a vessel being used to transport them up the Fraser River with a helicopter, past a massive rock slide near Big Bar, west of Clinton, B.C., on July 24, 2019.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Officials are uncertain whether limited success in getting some salmon species past a rock slide in British Columbia’s Fraser River will work with smaller fish expected to arrive in the coming days.

Michael Crowe, with the Department Fisheries and Oceans, says an estimated 1.5 million pink salmon will pass through the remote area but they’re weaker swimmers than chinook and sockeye, and coho and steelhead will show up soon afterwards.

He says engineering work to blast rock obstructing the passage of five species of salmon is challenging.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews have managed to transport nearly 60,000 salmon by helicopter since the slide was discovered in June.

Crowe says plans are under way to get a so-called spider excavator to the base of the slide so it can use wheels or legs to go around difficult terrain and allow for rocks to be blasted and removed.

He says federal, provincial and First Nations officials are working to deal with challenges in the area where a new road has been built to transport fish at night when helicopters can’t fly.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter