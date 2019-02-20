 Skip to main content

Canada Pastor, son and companies in Surrey, B.C., fined for fraud

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Pastor, son and companies in Surrey, B.C., fined for fraud

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

A B.C. Securities Commission panel has imposed fines and market bans on a Surrey pastor, his son, another man and the companies they controlled over a real estate investment scheme.

The commission says Pastor Alan Braun, Jerry Braun, Steven Maxwell, also known as Steven Fassman, and three companies took $450,000 from two investors telling them they were buying real estate in Edmonton that would generate a high rate of return.

It says the men used the money for other purposes, including their own personal living expenses.

Story continues below advertisement

The panel has ordered Alan Braun to pay the same amount taken from the investors, plus $450,000 in administrative penalties, while Maxwell has been fined $300,000 and Jerry Braun must pay a $200,000 fine.

The decision also sets out restrictions on various market activities for the men, including a permanent ban prohibiting all three men from acting as a company director or officer.

The panel said in an earlier finding of misconduct that the men’s actions were exacerbated by the predatory nature of their dealings with one of the investors, whom it described as “vulnerable.”

It also said the Brauns “preyed upon and shared spirituality with the investor.”

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter