Peace bond application withdrawn for B.C. couple cleared in legislature terror plot

Canada’s prosecution service has withdrawn a peace bond application for a British Columbia couple whose guilty verdict for plotting to bomb the provincial legislature was tossed out of court.
The reversal means John Nuttall and Amanda Korody will no longer have to obey conditions such as having to stay away from the Victoria buildings, Canadian Forces Base in Esquimalt and any synagogue or Jewish school.
Last month, the B.C. Court of Appeal upheld the trial judge’s 2016 ruling that the RCMP entrapped the pair into planting explosive devices around the legislature.
The Public Prosecution Service of Canada says it has until February to decide whether to seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.
The service says it withdrew the peace bond on behalf of the RCMP, which was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment.
The couple’s lawyer, Scott Wright, says a peace bond hearing scheduled for Jan. 7 has been cancelled.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.