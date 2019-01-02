Peace bond application withdrawn for B.C. couple cleared in legislature terror plot

Canada’s prosecution service has withdrawn a peace bond application for a British Columbia couple whose guilty verdict for plotting to bomb the provincial legislature was tossed out of court.

The reversal means John Nuttall and Amanda Korody will no longer have to obey conditions such as having to stay away from the Victoria buildings, Canadian Forces Base in Esquimalt and any synagogue or Jewish school.

Last month, the B.C. Court of Appeal upheld the trial judge’s 2016 ruling that the RCMP entrapped the pair into planting explosive devices around the legislature.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada says it has until February to decide whether to seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The service says it withdrew the peace bond on behalf of the RCMP, which was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment.

The couple’s lawyer, Scott Wright, says a peace bond hearing scheduled for Jan. 7 has been cancelled.