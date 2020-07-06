Peacock removed from Victoria apartment doorway after attack on resident

Open this photo in gallery An aggressive male peacock avoids a trap in Victoria last week. Susan Simmons/The Canadian Press

Animal control officers in Victoria have evicted a male peacock from an apartment entrance after the bird’s daily courtship activities recently escalated to an attack on a resident.

Ian Fraser, Victoria’s senior animal control officer, says a resident was injured when the large bird clawed her hand as she tried to get into the building.

He says the peacock managed to elude animal control officers who made several attempts to capture the bird, which is spending two weeks in a humane bird facility to cool off during its mating season after it was captured last Thursday.

Apartment resident Susan Simmons says the peacock wandered over to the building from nearby Beacon Hill Park in the spring and wouldn’t leave.

She says the peacock squawked at passing vehicles, performed mating dances for nearby female peacocks and fought with other males who came near the building.

Fraser says Beacon Hill Park is home to many of the city’s peacocks and it’s unusual for the birds to leave the green space.

