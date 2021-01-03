Pedestrian killed after being struck by three vehicles in Abbotsford, B.C.

Police say a pedestrian has died after being struck by three vehicles in Abbotsford, B.C.

Officers responded to a collision on Highway 1 near the boundary between Abbotsford and Langley, B.C., early Sunday morning.

Police say in a news release that emergency responders found the man with fatal injuries in the eastbound lanes and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the drivers involved in the collision remained on scene and are co-operating with investigators.

Police say the drivers were not injured but are “very shaken” by the incident.

They say they are working to identify the man, while the BC Coroners Service and Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team are also investigating.

