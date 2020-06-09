People in Vancouver region expect to use transit less postpandemic, trade board finds

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

People in Vancouver region expect to use transit less postpandemic, trade board finds

Frances Bula
VANCOUVER
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Seats remain empty on a transit vehicle in Vancouver on Monday, April 20, 2020.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Transit systems are expecting the new normal won’t include as many passengers as provinces reopen their economies and Canadians return to their livelihoods.

More than a third of people in the Vancouver region expect to drive more and use transit less postpandemic, while almost as many say they will cycle or walk more, a survey done for the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade has found. Another 12 per cent to 13 per cent of respondents in the region said they’d use ride-hailing and car-sharing less, according to the survey by Mustel Group.

The trend is also concerning civic officials in Edmonton and Calgary, where falling ridership could have consequences for transit expansion plans.

Story continues below advertisement

“Whether we get back to 100-per-cent ridership any time soon is a very fair conversation,” said Edmonton Councillor Andrew Knack, a transit advocate. “I assume we won’t.“

He said the majority of council is sticking with plans for light-rail-line expansions, in spite of some debate over the topic, because they believe people will eventually return.

“COVID or not, you can’t build your way out of congestion,” said Mr. Knack, who said that no one doubts that people will return eventually to airplane travel, which has even more difficult challenges with air circulation and safety than any ground transit system.

Calgary councillors also voted 8-5 last week to approve a new route for the much-debated Green Line expansion to its light-rail system. Some councillors, such as Joe Magliocca, argued against it, saying ridership on transit for the next five to 10 years was in question.

“We’re all feeling the effects for sure,” said Stephen Tauro, a spokesman for Calgary Transit, which has a survey under way on what people say they’re likely to use for travel around the city in future. “The biggest thing is to monitor how things go.”

Calgary is still getting only about 125,000 riders a day, down about 80 per cent from its prepandemic normal. Edmonton is doing better, with about 50 per cent of normal ridership.

In Vancouver, which had prided itself on its ridership being one of the fastest-increasing in North America in recent years, TransLink chief executive Kevin Desmond says there is no doubt that there won’t be growth any time soon.

Story continues below advertisement

“I firmly believe that this is a point in time where, for a year or two, we will lose ground,” he told a virtual Board of Trade conference. “Our key issue is when will people return.”

TransLink ridership plunged from 1.5 million riders a day before the COVID-19 pandemic to 250,000. It’s now around 400,000 a day.

TransLink surveys have indicated similar numbers to the survey done for the board of trade: Two-thirds of riders say they are ready to come back to transit; one third are uncertain.

“We need to get all of those people back and start growing ridership again,” Mr. Desmond said.

Like transit planners in other cities, he worries that, if confidence in transit isn’t restored, people will do what they did in the postwar world: return to cars. That risks producing enormous congestion problems, as well as accelerating climate change.

Both he and a representative of one of Vancouver’s major car-sharing companies, Evo Car Share, said the key is going to be restoring people’s trust in the safety of the system.

Story continues below advertisement

“Consumer confidence is important. Car-sharing is undeniably convenient. Now we have to show people they’re safe,” said Tai Silvery, the vice-president of Evo, whose company saw use fall by 70 per cent below baseline more than two months ago. It’s now 20-per-cent lower.

The margin of error on Mustel Group survey of 300 people is plus or minus 5.6 per cent at the 95-per-cent level of confidence.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies