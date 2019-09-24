Pilot dead after commercial helicopter crash on Vancouver Island

The RCMP say the pilot of a commercial helicopter has died after a crash Tuesday in Campbell River, B.C.

Const. Maury Tyre says the pilot was the only person in the helicopter and they are not releasing the name of the company or the identity of the victim for privacy reasons.

He says the crash happened in the Tyee Spit area and the cause is unknown, but WorkSafe BC, the Transportation Safety Board, and the provincial coroners service are investigating.

British Columbia Emergency Health Services says it received an emergency call just after 11 a.m. about a helicopter crash in the Vancouver Island community.

The agency dispatched several crews, but its resources were scaled back once they arrived and only one paramedic crew remained as a precaution.

It says no one was taken to hospital.

The coroners service confirms it’s been notified of one fatality and is investigating.

Tyre says the commercial helicopter was locally owned.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the victim and to the helicopter company as well, knowing that typically they’re a very tight-knight community,” he says.

“It’s very sad when an accident like this happens.”

