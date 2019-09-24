 Skip to main content

British Columbia Pilot dead after commercial helicopter crash on Vancouver Island

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Pilot dead after commercial helicopter crash on Vancouver Island

CAMPBELL RIVER, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The RCMP say the pilot of a commercial helicopter has died after a crash Tuesday in Campbell River, B.C.

Const. Maury Tyre says the pilot was the only person in the helicopter and they are not releasing the name of the company or the identity of the victim for privacy reasons.

He says the crash happened in the Tyee Spit area and the cause is unknown, but WorkSafe BC, the Transportation Safety Board, and the provincial coroners service are investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

British Columbia Emergency Health Services says it received an emergency call just after 11 a.m. about a helicopter crash in the Vancouver Island community.

The agency dispatched several crews, but its resources were scaled back once they arrived and only one paramedic crew remained as a precaution.

It says no one was taken to hospital.

The coroners service confirms it’s been notified of one fatality and is investigating.

Tyre says the commercial helicopter was locally owned.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the victim and to the helicopter company as well, knowing that typically they’re a very tight-knight community,” he says.

“It’s very sad when an accident like this happens.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter