 Skip to main content

British Columbia Planned burns help contain aggressive wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Planned burns help contain aggressive wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.

OSOYOOS, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Crews say they are making good progress taming a wildfire that has prompted evacuation alerts for several properties in British Columbia’s southern Okanagan.

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos along Highway 3 has charred just over five square kilometres of trees and bush.

The wildfire service says planned burns on two of the fire’s flanks Wednesday pushed flames into more workable terrain, away from steep slopes north of the highway.

Story continues below advertisement

Containment is now listed at 80 per cent.

Four firefighters monitored the situation overnight, while the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is maintaining evacuation alerts for a total of 14 properties in the Cawston area.

Environment Canada says just a trace of rain fell in the region Wednesday, but more is forecast through Friday, with as much as 25 millimetres possible in some areas by the weekend.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter