Police dismantling camp near B.C. Kinder Morgan site, arrest protesters

Open this photo in gallery Burnaby RCMP and city of Burnaby officials dismantle Camp Cloud near the entrance of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, Aug 16, 2018. BEN NELMS/The Canadian Press

RCMP officers have moved into a protest encampment outside Kinder Morgan’s facility near Vancouver, dismantling the site and arresting protesters who had defied a court order to leave.

Officers arrived at the protest site, known as Camp Cloud, on Burnaby Mountain early Thursday morning and removed 11 people, five of whom were subsequently arrested, the RCMP said. Police were executing a court injunction issued last Friday that gave the protesters a 48-hour deadline to leave.

The camp expanded since November from a single trailer to include a two-storey wooden structure, a cabin, an outdoor shower, more than a dozen tents and multiple vehicles and trailers. The city has warned that the site posed a safety and fire risk.

Dipak Dattani of the City of Burnaby said the municipality had been trying for months to work with the protesters before turning to the courts.

“I have been in those tents myself, with other staff, and we have sat down and tried to talk about it,” he told reporters near the encampment.

Officers were photographing and cataloguing items as they worked to dismantle the encampment.

The deadline set by the injunction passed Sunday. Protesters at the camp said they were prepared to protect a sacred fire, which has been burning since the camp was set up late last year. They also said they were prepared to tie themselves to structures rather than obey the injunction.

RCMP Corporal Daniela Panesar said police were also enforcing an exclusion zone around the encampment, which applied both to protesters as well as journalists. She said the exclusion zone would allow city workers to bring in heavy equipment to remove the structures.

``Our paramount concern is safety,'' said Cpl. Panesar.

``We ensure that everybody is out of the exclusion zone and then the City of Burnaby can come in and start cleaning up the protest site.''

Open this photo in gallery Burnaby RCMP and City of Burnaby officials dismantle Camp Cloud near the entrance of the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. BEN NELMS/The Canadian Press

A nearby Indigenous protest site known as the Watch House wasn’t included in the injunction application.

The City of Burnaby allowed the Watch House to stay because it had already agreed to several key conditions, including removal of its sacred fire.

The Camp Cloud site had become a rallying point for demonstrators opposed to the pipeline, which will more than triple the amount of bitumen and other oil products moving from Edmonton to Burnaby before it is shipped overseas by tanker.

The federal government approved expansion of the pipeline in 2016 but environmental and B.C. government opposition led Kinder Morgan, the pipeline’s original owner, to announce it would back out of the project.

The federal government offered $4.5-billion to purchase the project and Kinder Morgan is presenting that offer to its shareholders, with expectation the sale will be approved later this month or in September. The purchase price, which includes the existing pipeline, pumping stations, rights of way and the Westridge marine terminal in Burnaby, does not cover the construction costs of building the new pipeline, previously estimated at about $7.4-billion.

With files from The Canadian Press