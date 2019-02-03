 Skip to main content

Canada Police arrest suspect in Vancouver shooting who was previously convicted of manslaughter

SURREY, B.C.
The Canadian Press

Police say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting a transit officer in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday.

RCMP began looking for Daon Gordon Glasgow on Thursday.

On Sunday morning, they tweeted that he had been arrested without incident, but did not say whether he is facing any charges.

Glasgow had been wanted in connection with a shooting on a SkyTrain platform that sent Const. Josh Harms to hospital with serious injuries.

The Globe reported Friday that Glasgow was previously convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a man during a failed drug deal and released with conditions just last year.

Harms was released from hospital that evening and is expected to recover.

With files from Ian Bailey

