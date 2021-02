Police ask for public’s help after fatal targeted shooting in Metro Vancouver

Homicide investigators hope tips from the public can provide more leads in the latest fatal shooting in Metro Vancouver.

A statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 32-year-old Chris Kenworthy died Wednesday.

He was shot while sitting in his vehicle in a residential are of southeast Burnaby.

Sgt. Frank Jang says Kenworthy is known to police and the shooting was targeted, but it’s not yet known if it was gang related.

Police also haven’t determined if Kenworthy’s murder might be linked to a targeted double shooting Thursday in Surrey that killed a woman and injured a man.

Homicide investigators want to speak to anyone who has information about either deadly attack.

