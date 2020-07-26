Police, BC Coroners Service investigate possible Cultus Lake drowning

Emergency crews responded to a possible drowning at a popular lake in the Fraser Valley Saturday afternoon.
Jose Vargas, a spokesman with B.C. Emergency Health Services, says paramedics were called to Cultus Lake around 3 p.m.
He says an adult was recovered from the water but wasn’t taken to hospital by any of the three ground ambulance crews that responded.
The BC Coroners Services confirmed in an e-mail to The Canadian Press that a “male” had died, but provided no further details, saying the circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation.
Meanwhile, another person is presumed to have drowned in a separate incident on Thursday afternoon.
John Schut of Shuswap Search and Rescue says 14 members searched for the 22-year-old man from Edmonton but could not find his body by nightfall.