Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say a man who has been convicted of drunk driving 21 times could hold a Canadian record.

Abbotsford police say officers were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in August 2022, where they found a person who was a passenger on the bike being treated for serious injuries.

Police say the owner and driver of the motorcycle was known for his history of impaired driving, and tried to flee before officers arrived.

They say an investigation led to the arrest of 66-year-old Roy Heide, whose blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Police say Heide pleaded guilty to multiple impaired driving infractions on Dec. 18, receiving a total jail sentence of just under five years, and he has now been convicted of impaired driving 21 times.

Abbotsford police say it’s believed to be the most convictions for impaired driving a person has received in Canadian history, warning of drinking and driving’s “devastating consequences to innocent road users.”