Police in Saanich, B.C., still looking for clues nearly 45 years after man’s death

SAANICH, B.C.
The Canadian Press

Police on Vancouver Island are again looking for clues in the death of a young man nearly 45 years ago.

Saanich Police say in a news release that 20-year-old Scott Cooper was found unconscious in an intersection early on June 9, 1973.

He was taken to hospital, where he remained in a coma until he died 10 days later.

Police say one theory at the time was that Cooper had been the victim of a hit and run, but his cause of death was never proven.

The department says “additional investigative steps” have been taken in the case as technology and science have advanced, but Cooper’s family is still looking for answers about what happened.

Police are urging anyone with information about Cooper’s death to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.

