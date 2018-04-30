 Skip to main content

Police investigating after pins found in pepperoni sticks, sausage bought in Nanaimo, B.C.

NANAIMO, B.C.
The Canadian Press

Police say they’re investigating after pins were found in meat products sold throughout Nanaimo, B.C.

RCMP say they’ve had three reports about food tampering at separate stores in the Vancouver Island city since December 2017, but no injuries have been reported.

In each case, a pin – similar to one used for sewing – was found in a pepperoni stick or Ukrainian sausage made by Grimm’s Fine Foods.

Police say they haven’t received any reports involving other Grimm’s products, or any other meat products in Nanaimo or elsewhere.

Investigators believe the products were tampered with while on display.

Const. Gary O’Brien says the public needs to be especially vigilant and inspect meat products before eating them.

