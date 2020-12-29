 Skip to main content
Police investigating after second fatal shooting in as many days in Surrey, B.C.

SURREY, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C., the second deadly attack in the city in as many days.

Sgt. Frank Jang with the joint-police Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the shooting happened Monday evening in the Guildford neighbourhood.

The unnamed victim was found dead at the scene but few other details have been released.

The shooting took place as Jang was providing more information about a Sunday night shooting in the Whalley area that killed 19-year-old Harman Singh Dhesi.

Jang says Dhesi was known to police and his death and the Guildford-area shooting both appear to have been targeted.

He says a burning vehicle was found not far from the scene in each of the cases and officers are trying to determine any links.

Jang has appealed for dash cam or surveillance video from anyone in the area of the Sunday shooting at 137A Street and 90th Avenue or the Monday attack in the 11000-block of 148A Street.

There have been four fatal shootings in Surrey since Nov. 29, when 29-year-old Riyad Rasheed was gunned down outside a shopping mall in the Fleetwood district.

Police have said that attack was likely linked to ongoing conflicts between Lower Mainland gangs.

They have not given a motive for the shooting that killed 29-year-old Lisa Ellie Marie Baines on Dec. 3. She was found dead in her car near her Newton home, after what investigators first thought was a crash but later determined to be a homicide.

Jang has said that shooting appears to have been isolated and unrelated to gangs or drugs.

