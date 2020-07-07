Police investigating double homicide in east Vancouver

Two people have been found dead in a home in east Vancouver.

A statement from Vancouver police says the two men had been shot.

Officers were called to the home near Commercial Drive and East 11th Avenue just after midnight.

They say the unnamed victims were deceased, but have released no further details.

The slayings are Vancouver’s sixth and seventh homicides of 2020.

