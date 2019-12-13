 Skip to main content

Police investigating shooting at homeless camp in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

The Canadian Press
Vancouver Police is investigating a shooting that sent one man to hospital at a homeless camp on the city’s Downtown Eastside.

Spokeswoman Tania Visintin says police were called to Oppenheimer Park around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

She says the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Visintin says the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

In October, a 53-year-old woman who was visiting a man staying at the Oppenheimer Park encampment was seriously hurt in a shooting that police say happened not far from the homeless camp.

The Vancouver Police Department is warning of a significant increase in weapons, violence and calls for service at the campsite as gangs compete for territory in the park.

Police say they recently thwarted a murder plot by arresting three street gang members who were allegedly planning to kill a rival drug trafficker who operates in the area.

