Police have launched a dedicated phone line and email account to gather tips for the Amber Alert case involving two missing British Columbia children alleged to have been abducted by their mother.

Surrey RCMP say that the suspect, Verity Bolton, has access to “a number of trailers” along with a blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup that was previously identified in the case.

Police say in a statement they believe Bolton is travelling with both eight-year-old Aurora and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton, along with her 74-year-old father Robert Bolton and 53-year-old boyfriend Abraxas Glazov.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert on July 19 after the children were not returned as planned to their father, who has primary custody.

Police say Verity Bolton was last seen at a Kamloops, B.C. grocery store, while the children were last seen July 7 at a gas station in Merritt, B.C.

Investigators are asking those who may have information about the case to call 604-599-7676 or email surreyamberalert@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.