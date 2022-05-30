Homicide investigators have identified the person found dead last week in a Surrey, B.C., park and have released video of the teenager in the hours before his death as they try to track his killer.

A statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identifies 18-year-old Burnaby resident Maanav Kinkar as the person found dead in Hazelnut Meadows Park on May 26.

Police have not said how Kinkar died but an earlier statement described his injuries as “consistent with suspected foul play.”

The statement says the killing appears to be targeted but is not believed to be connected to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

Investigators say they are building a timeline of the teen’s activities before his death.

They have released video and photos showing him at the Surrey Central SkyTrain station, where he may have transferred to a bus.

It’s hoped the videos will help witnesses remember seeing Kinkar on transit last Thursday evening, and Sgt. David Lee said the homicide team also needs dashcam or surveillance video from the residential area around the park where the body was found.

“These homes may have the video and witnesses we seek,” Lee says of the quiet Newton neighbourhood around Hazelnut Meadows Park.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.