British Columbia Police release new photo of Surrey men missing from B.C. Interior

SURREY, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Richard Scurr, left, and Ryan Provencher are seen in this undated combination handout photo provided by the RCMP.

HO/The Canadian Press

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., have released a new photo as the search continues for two men who haven’t been seen for a week.

Investigators say they believe 38-year-old Ryan Provencher and 37-year-old Richard Scurr planned to travel to the southern Interior community of Spences Bridge the day they were last seen, on July 17.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko says in a news release details are still being confirmed but preliminary information indicates the men reached their destination, 35 kilometres northeast of Lytton, along the Thompson River.

Their white, 2019 Jeep Cherokee was located on July 21, parked in a wooded area near Logan Lake, and Sturko says there is no indication of foul play, although the vehicle is now being more closely examined in Kamloops.

Sturko says an air and ground search of the wooded area around Logan Lake was conducted after the Jeep was recovered and investigators do not believe Provencher or Scurr are missing in that area.

Police have said it is unusual for either man to be out of contact with family for so long and they say anyone with information should contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Officers confirmed earlier this week that the two men’s disappearance is unrelated to three homicides in northern B.C., and a manhunt currently under way for teenage suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

