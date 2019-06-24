 Skip to main content

British Columbia Police say four-year-old boy assaulted as soccer tournament held in B.C.

ASHCROFT, B.C.
The Canadian Press
The Mounties are investigating an assault on a four-year-old boy who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a woman reported to an off-duty RCMP officer on Sunday that she witnessed an assault on the boy by several other children the day before in Ashcroft, B.C.

She told the officer she yelled at the children to stop and they scattered from the area.

Sgt. Kathleen Fitzgerald, the detachment commander, says because the alleged incident happened as a soccer tournament was being held with participants from outside the surrounding area, it’s likely there are witnesses from outside Ashcroft.

She says police need help to identify the children involved.

Police say the boy’s injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

