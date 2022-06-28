Police in Saanich, B.C., near Victoria, say multiple people have been injured after an exchange of gunfire between suspects and police officers.

The department says in a statement on Twitter that officers had originally been responding to a report of armed suspects in a bank.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Fabien Cosineau told CTV News he was in a nearby bike shop when he saw what appeared to be two officers shot and another person on the ground.

Another witness, Brenda Boyd told the outlet that she was walking nearby and heard at least two dozen shots.

She says at least three people were taken away by ambulance.

