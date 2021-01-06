Police say there may be more victims of unprovoked machete attacks in Vancouver

Police believe there are more witnesses and at least one more victim linked to random machete attacks that injured two people in Vancouver.

They’re urging more witnesses to speak up about the unprovoked attacks on Dec. 31 near the busy intersection of Granville and Nelson Streets.

Police say a 52-year-old man was treated in hospital for head injuries after being assaulted at around 7 p.m. by a man carrying a machete.

Story continues below advertisement

An hour earlier, police say a 26-year-old man suffered facial injuries in a similar attack on the same corner.

Investigators say they have learned a 29-year-old man escaped serious injury after an assault by a machete-wielding man on Christmas Eve just two blocks from police headquarters, but that victim has not come forward.

A 33-year-old man faces numerous assault, robbery and weapons-related charges following the New Year’s Eve attacks but Sergeant Steve Addison says officers need more details and anyone with information should speak to police.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.