 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Police say three men arrested in ‘high-risk’ warrant execution in B.C.

Salmon Arm, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The RCMP say three men are in custody after two “high-risk” warrants were executed Tuesday in Salmon Arm, B.C.

Police say the men face potential criminal charges, but provided no other details.

Two of the men, a 28-year-old and a 27-year-old, are from Salmon Arm, while the third man, who is 39, is from nearby Canoe.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP say a team of tactically trained officers were involved in the execution of the warrants shortly before 11 a.m. at two different residences.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the police operation ended without incident.

The RCMP say the warrants are related to an ongoing criminal investigation.

O’Donaghey says two of the men were arrested when the warrants were executed and the third man was already in police custody on an unrelated matter.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies