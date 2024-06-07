Police say two Vancouver drug policy advocates charged with trafficking

Two people have been charged as a result of raids last year on a drug user advocacy group that Vancouver Police say trafficked illicit substances in the Downtown Eastside area.

Police say in a statement that members of the Drug User Liberation Front had spoken publicly about trafficking heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamines.

They say charges of possession for the purposes of trafficking were approved on May 31 against 28-year-old Jeremy Kalicum and 33-year-old Eris Nyx.

The statement says Kalicum and Nyx each face three trafficking charges and have a court appearance set for July 2.

Police raided DULF’s downtown Vancouver headquarters and two homes in East Vancouver last October, arresting Kalicum and Nyx, the group’s co-founders.

The group had previously said it provided drug users up to 14 grams of cocaine, heroin or methamphetamine per week, after testing the drugs for safety.