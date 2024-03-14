Police say a woman has been murdered at a home on the edge of the University of British Columbia campus, and two people have been arrested.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says in a statement that police were called to a residence on the University Endowment Lands near midnight Wednesday after a report of a woman in medical distress.

The statement says the victim died from her injuries, and a man and a woman were arrested at the scene.

Police did not identify the victim but the statement says she is believed to be “associated to the residence” where she was found.

The location is an area of new residential development with high- and low-rise buildings constructed in recent years.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti says in the statement that the investigation is in its early stages, and those with information relating to the case should contact homicide investigators.