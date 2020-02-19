 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Police seize ‘several million dollars’ worth of drugs from Vancouver apartment

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Police say they have seized drugs believed to be worth millions of dollars from a downtown Vancouver apartment.

A statement from the Vancouver Police Department says officers responded to the suite on Saturday following reports of two men in medical distress.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

Sgt. Aaron Roed says the suspected drugs and approximately $200,000 in cash lay in plain view in the apartment and a warrant was obtained to conduct an official search.

Several bricks of what appears to be cocaine were seized, along with almost 14 litres of an unknown liquid and at least 60 grams of a substance believed to be MDMA, a psychoactive drug often known as ecstasy.

Roed says the drugs have an estimated street value of “several million dollars,” and charges will be recommended if lab tests confirm the content of the seized items.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies