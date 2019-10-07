 Skip to main content

British Columbia Police watchdog notified by RCMP after woman injured in crash in Richmond, B.C.

Richmond, B.C.
The Canadian Press
The RCMP says it’s notified British Columbia’s police oversight agency about an incident that led to one woman being taken to hospital on Monday.

Police in Richmond, B.C., say officers were called to a local hospital for a report that a male patient, who was not permitted to leave the premises, had fled on foot.

An RCMP officer found the man but was unable to take him into custody before the man got into the police vehicle and drove away.

Mounties say the man driving the stolen police vehicle collided with a civilian vehicle and an unmarked police vehicle before colliding with a second civilian vehicle.

The man was arrested and the female driver of the second civilian vehicle was rushed to hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP says one officer is being treated for what are believed to be minor injuries and it’s notified the Independent Investigations Office about the incident.

The office is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the woman’s injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2019.

Report an error
