Poultry plant in Coquitlam, B.C., closed by health authority after two workers test positive for COVID-19

Coquitlam, B.C.
The Canadian Press
A poultry processing plant in Coquitlam, B.C., has been closed by Fraser Health after an outbreak of COVID-19 among its workers.

The health authority says two workers at the facility operated by Superior Poultry Processors Ltd. have tested positive for the virus and all employees have been screened.

It says anyone who has the virus or had close contact with them has been told to self-isolate.

The authority says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has advised there is no evidence to suggest the virus is transmitted through food.

As a result, it says no chicken products from the plant have been recalled.

The plant is the sister facility to the United Poultry Co. Ltd. in Vancouver, where 29 staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Officials from the plants have not commented.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that investigations are under way at both facilities, but it appears there was movement of workers and management staff between the plants.

