Power outages in B.C. leave more than 120,000 people in the dark

Power outages in B.C. leave more than 120,000 people in the dark

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
B.C. Hydro says it suspects a lightning strike has caused widespread outages in northern and central British Columbia.

The outages began Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m. with more than 120,000 people left in the dark.

B.C. Hydro initially said the outages were caused by a transmission failure.

The utility company says power is expected to be restored to most customers by 12:30 a.m.

Communities including Vanderhoof, Smithers, Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Hudsons Hope, Houston and Burns Lake are without power, but it was restored to Prince George by 10:15 p.m.

B.C. Hydro says crews are investigating and working in affected communities.

