Power restored to ‘99 per cent’ of people in B.C. affected by windstorms

Power has been restored to “99 per cent” of people affected by massive windstorms in British Columbia last Thursday, leaving about 6,500 customers in the dark.
BC Hydro says more than 900 crewmembers are working to repair the system, and they hope to have all the lights back on by New Year’s Eve.
The utility says customers on Vancouver Island can expect to have their power back on by Thursday.
It says it has nearly 120 crews working on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.
The utility says the southern Gulf Islands sustained more extensive damage during last week’s storm, so it will take longer to restore power in that area.
It says all customers on the Gulf Islands should have power back between Dec. 27 and 31.
