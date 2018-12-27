 Skip to main content

Canada Power restored to ‘99 per cent’ of people in B.C. affected by windstorms

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Power restored to ‘99 per cent’ of people in B.C. affected by windstorms

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Boats are battered by waves at the end of the White Rock Pier that was severely damaged during a windstorm, in White Rock, B.C., on Dec. 20, 2018.

DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Power has been restored to “99 per cent” of people affected by massive windstorms in British Columbia last Thursday, leaving about 6,500 customers in the dark.

BC Hydro says more than 900 crewmembers are working to repair the system, and they hope to have all the lights back on by New Year’s Eve.

The utility says customers on Vancouver Island can expect to have their power back on by Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

It says it has nearly 120 crews working on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

The utility says the southern Gulf Islands sustained more extensive damage during last week’s storm, so it will take longer to restore power in that area.

It says all customers on the Gulf Islands should have power back between Dec. 27 and 31.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers