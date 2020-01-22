 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Premier John Horgan fills vacancy, swaps a few portfolios in B.C. cabinet shuffle

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

B.C. Premier John Horgan holds a news conference in the Press Gallery at the B.C. Legislature, in Victoria, on Jan. 13, 2020.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia Premier John Horgan has made changes to his cabinet, filling a vacancy and swapping a few portfolios.

Anne Kang has been appointed minister of citizens’ services, replacing Jinny Sims, who resigned from her post last October amid an RCMP investigation into allegations that haven’t been made public.

Sims has said she is confident her name will be cleared.

Story continues below advertisement

Michelle Mungall and Bruce Ralston have traded portfolios with some job exceptions.

Mungall has been appointed the minister of jobs, economic development and competitiveness, which was formerly the cabinet post of minister of jobs, trade and technology.

In her new role, she will continue to promote B.C.’s technology sector.

Bruce Ralston is now the minister of energy, mines and petroleum resources, with priorities to support the government’s CleanBC initiatives.

He will also oversee the Crown utility BC Hydro.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies