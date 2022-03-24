The City of Prince George, B.C., has apologized for the harm it caused to vulnerable people when it removed their structures from a homeless camp.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The City of Prince George, B.C., has apologized for the harm it caused to vulnerable people when it removed their structures from a homeless camp.

The city also says in a separate statement issued Thursday that it is withdrawing its appeal of court decisions that had refused to issue injunctions against homeless encampments.

The city says it is now re-evaluating its approach and response to homelessness and the sites where people camp.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found that Prince George “inflicted serious harm on vulnerable people” when it removed shelters from an encampment, and the city statement says it sincerely apologizes to all those who experienced trauma.

The statement says the city dismantled part of the site believing that the shelters had been abandoned and it regrets any harms caused by its actions.

Prince George says even with the best intentions and the support of the provincial government and BC Housing, it remains an extraordinarily complex and difficult issue.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.