Private elementary school in B.C. cancels classes following double stabbing

Private elementary school in B.C. cancels classes following double stabbing

Delta, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

First responders stand outside Immaculate Conception elementary school in Delta, B.C., on Feb. 20, 2019.

Shane MacKichan/The Canadian Press

Classes have been cancelled at a private elementary school in Delta, B.C., following the stabbing of an off-duty police officer and a woman on Wednesday.

The principal of Immaculate Conception elementary school says counselling will be made available for students on Friday.

Police say a male officer was at the school just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and witnessed an assault between a man and a woman in front of the school.

Delta Police spokeswoman Cris Leykauf says the officer intervened and both he and the woman were stabbed.

The two victims were taken to hospital and the conditions are considered to be serious.

A suspect was arrested.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com.

