Private elementary school in B.C. cancels classes following double stabbing

Classes have been cancelled at a private elementary school in Delta, B.C., following the stabbing of an off-duty police officer and a woman on Wednesday.
The principal of Immaculate Conception elementary school says counselling will be made available for students on Friday.
Police say a male officer was at the school just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and witnessed an assault between a man and a woman in front of the school.
Delta Police spokeswoman Cris Leykauf says the officer intervened and both he and the woman were stabbed.
The two victims were taken to hospital and the conditions are considered to be serious.
A suspect was arrested.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.