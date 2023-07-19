Open this photo in gallery: B.C. Solicitor-General Mike Farnworth in a file photo during a news conference in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, April 28, 2023.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

After months of increasingly hostile debate about which police force should be patrolling B.C.’s second-largest city, the province’s solicitor-general has ordered Surrey to continue with a transition to a municipal force.

That means the RCMP will lose its contract in the largest city that it currently polices in Canada. It is also a significant move at a time when the federal government is considering changing the RCMP’s role in contract policing for municipalities in Canada.

Solicitor-General Mike Farnworth and his staff called the entire situation unprecedented and one of the biggest policing transitions Canada has ever seen, with “no playbook” to outline the optimal route.

Mayor Brenda Locke and her majority council voted in November to stick with the RCMP. She has been lobbying in public since then to convince the province to agree with her council’s decision. Along the way, she has called the solicitor-general a bully who is trying to force the city into a bad decision.

Mr. Farnworth is appointing a special implementation adviser, Jessica McDonald, a trusted bureaucrat who has held many key posts in government, including recently as president of BC Hydro.

Mr. Farnworth said the city’s recent report showing how it would meet requirements that his ministry set out in April did not provide him with the evidence that staying with the RCMP would be the best option.

“The city has failed to meet the requirements I placed to prevent a situation where there are not enough police officers to keep people safe in Surrey,” said Mr. Farnworth.

He said a review of the city’s plan indicated that it would not be able to hire the 182 officers needed in Surrey by the RCMP without taking people away from other communities in B.C.

B.C. has more RCMP than any other province and has been experiencing extreme shortages of officers. The RCMP have not been able to train enough new members to even replace those who are retiring or quitting in recent years or for the foreseeable future.

The Surrey Police Service is now the second-largest force in the province, with about 400 officers already hired.

The move to a new municipal force has been a major community debate for five years, ever since previous mayor Doug McCallum campaigned on the promise to transition away from the RCMP.

Although public opinion was somewhat in favour of the change at the beginning, it waned over the next four years, as Mr. McCallum was perceived as pushing things forward without consultation and as the National Police Federation, the union representing RCMP officers, poured money into a campaign to hold a referendum on the issue.

Mr. McCallum lost his job as mayor last October, when Ms. Locke, a former member of his party, ran on a platform that was almost exclusively focused on staying with the RCMP.

Mr. Farnworth said the province will hold to its promise made three months ago that it will cover $150-million of extra costs the Surrey Police Service transition is expected to incur.