Province’s e-commerce program draws fire amid issues with larger business grant

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Province’s e-commerce program draws fire amid issues with larger business grant

Ian Bailey
Vancouver
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The B.C. government is under fire for announcing a $12-million program to help businesses market their products online despite an inability to get hundreds of millions of dollars in business aid out the door during the pandemic.

As Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announced the new e-commerce program Wednesday, he faced questions about the much-larger Small and Medium Sized Business Recovery Grant. Only $12-million of $345-million has been allocated from that program, which was launched in October and is scheduled to expire in March.

Mr. Kahlon told a news conference that the NDP government is considering options to deal with the situation. He noted that there were a thousand applications in the first three months of the program, then 4,000 applications since December after efforts to make the program more flexible.

Story continues below advertisement

He said that more than 60 per cent of the applications this month are from tourism operators, and he has been responsive to their suggestions for changes to the program.

“We’re going to continue to monitor that for the coming weeks and then make decisions accordingly,” Mr. Kahlon said. “There’s a lag between when the applications come in and the dollars go out. I have been watching the amount of applications pick up, and I am happy to see that.”

The Launch Online Grant program central to Wednesday’s media event in Victoria is intended to help more than 1,500 eligible small and medium-sized businesses pivot to market their products online.

But Liberal jobs critic Todd Stone said he was taken aback that the minister showed up to talk about e-commerce instead of announcing major fixes for the larger, problematic grant program.

He said the minister had announced “this shiny, flashy object” of the $12-million grant program for e-commerce though the issue isn’t top priority for most businesses. “There’s such a disconnect here,” Mr. Stone said. “There was a huge lost opportunity.”

“What I am hearing from businesses is ‘We need to be able to tap into that recovery funding so we can keep our lights on.’ ”

Adam Olsen, a Green Party member of the legislature, said the announcement did not address the larger issue.

Story continues below advertisement

“We welcome the tools to help small and medium-sized businesses get online but it doesn’t make up for the fact that the government’s centre-piece Small and Medium Sized Business Recovery Grant program has fallen short and money is not getting out the door to those in need,” Mr. Olsen said in a statement.

“Today’s announcement does not address the ongoing significant flaws with business supports such as the need for tools for larger local businesses like interest free loans.”

Muriel Protzer, a senior B.C. analyst for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said businesses will benefit from the e-commerce program. Of the recovery grant program, she said, “It does seem grossly underutilized.”

“With the grant program, vetting the applications is a process that takes time. That being said, the program was announced in October. It’s now January, and we do need the money to get out the door,” she said. “From CFIB’s own estimates, less than a third of small businesses in British Columbia are making normal revenues for this time of year so it’s very integral that we streamline that process and speed that up to get money into the hands of small businesses who do need it right now.”

Bridgitte Anderson, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, said the online-support program is welcome news for providing help to small businesses that haven’t been able to pivot to e-commerce.

“This will certainly help those businesses, and help support jobs … But let’s not kid ourselves. It is still a very challenging time for businesses.”

Story continues below advertisement

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies