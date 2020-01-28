 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Provincial, federal governments maintain northern B.C. bus service, but some fares jump

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Melanie Joly, the federal minister of economic development and official languages, said dependable bus service is a lifeline in northern B.C.

Mike Sudoma/The Canadian Press

Residents of remote communities across northern British Columbia can count on an intercity bus service for at least another year.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the provincial and federal governments will share the cost of the service through March 2021.

A statement from the ministry says the province and the federal government will each provide about $1-million in funding to support BC Bus North over the next 14 months.

But some fares will climb as the service aligns fares with the distance travelled by passengers.

The updated fare schedule is expected to be published Friday on the service’s website.

The northern service launched in 2018 after privately operated bus routes were discontinued.

The government says the service has carried almost 9,000 riders on four routes spanning the width of the province, from Valemount to Prince Rupert.

Melanie Joly, the federal minister of economic development and official languages, said dependable bus service is a lifeline in northern B.C.

“From seniors heading to medical appointments to young people who work in neighbouring towns, we know just how important this service is for so many,” Joly said in the statement.

Claire Trevena, B.C.’s minister of transportation and infrastructure, said the province had to provide transportation when Greyhound ended its scheduled northern service.

BC Bus North will continue to be closely monitored to better understand intercity travel in the region. The province says a survey of riders will be conducted in the spring.

