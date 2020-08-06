Public transit in Vancouver to require passengers to wear COVID-19 masks

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Public transit in Vancouver to require passengers to wear COVID-19 masks

Andrea Woo
Vancouver
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Cleaners demonstrate how they disinfect Sky Train cars in Vancouver, on May 21, 2020.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

People taking public transit in Greater Vancouver will soon be required to wear face coverings, formalizing what had until now been a voluntary measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

TransLink chief executive Kevin Desmond said Thursday that the move, which comes into effect on Monday, Aug. 24, is necessary to ensure passengers have confidence getting back on buses, trains and SeaBuses as the province continues to open its various sectors.

“It’s imperative that our customers, as they slowly but surely return to using our services, using public transit, feel safe,” Mr. Desmond said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to ensure that we continue to do our part to minimize any potential for community transmission of [COVID-19] on public transit.”

People who are unable to wear face coverings because of a medical condition or disability will not be required to, and have the option of requesting a TransLink-branded card noting their exemption.

Others who will not be required to wear them include those who cannot put on or take off a mask without assistance, children under the age of 5, TransLink employees who are working behind a physical barrier or areas not accessed by the public, and police and other first responders in emergencies.

TransLink’s announcement on Thursday was made in alignment with BC Transit and other transportation agencies.

Mr. Desmond said the emphasis, at this point, will be on education and public awareness over enforcement. Employees will not be expected to enforce the policy, but can choose to remind passengers. Transit police could potentially issue tickets at a later date, if needed.

“Our front-line employees, our bus operators, our SkyTrain attendants, they’re not enforcement agents,” he said. “They’re there to ensure the safety of our customers and good customer service.”

Other jurisdictions that have implemented mandatory mask policies on public transit have seen high rates of compliance. The Toronto Transit Commission, which made masks mandatory on July 2 and which TransLink consulted with in its planning, is at 95-per-cent compliance, spokesman Stuart Green said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re extremely pleased with the way TTC customers have responded to the face-covering requirement,” Mr. Green wrote in an e-mail.

“We’re not issuing fines at this point, opting for education over enforcement. And as the numbers show, it’s working extremely well.”

Montreal’s transit authority, Société de transport de Montréal, which made masks mandatory two weeks before a provincewide order mandating masks in all indoor public places, is at 96-per-cent compliance on the Metro and 97 per cent on the bus, spokeswoman Isabelle Tremblay said.

TransLink, which began asking passengers to voluntarily wear face coverings in May and launched a “Wearing is Caring” campaign the following month, has seen about 40-per-cent compliance to date – a figure that “just isn’t enough,” Mr. Desmond said.

Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor’s western regional director, said the union representing transit operators is happy to see any measure that improves public health and gets more people wearing face coverings.

“Our concerns were always that our members would be focused on driving and not enforcing policy, and it’s clear today that that’s going to be case,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re concerned about any anti-mask crusaders out there, but we think with education and enforcement by the proper authorities as needed, our members will be safer and so will the public.”

Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry said Thursday that she was pleased with the move, calling it a “rational, reasonable thing to do.”

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies