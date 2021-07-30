 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

British Columbia

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Rain forecast for some B.C. wildfires, but lightning also possible

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A helicopter with a water bucket flies past the Tremont Creek wildfire burning on the mountains above Ashcroft, B.C., on Friday, July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Wildfire crews in British Columbia’s southern Interior braced Friday for possible lightning this weekend, after several days of light winds and few thunderstorms helped trim the number of active fires in the province by about 20 per cent.

The BC Wildfire Service says 242 wildfires were burning, down from about 300 last week.

But heat warnings or special weather statements covered much of B.C., packing temperatures from the low 30s in the northeast to 40 C in the Fraser Canyon and Boundary regions.

Story continues below advertisement

Rob Schweitzer, director of fire centre operations with the wildfire service, warned that the heat, along with limited cooling at night, could contribute to severe burning conditions before easing.

Environment Canada predicted possible showers for Metro Vancouver as early as Friday night with the chance of precipitation spreading through the southern Interior over the long weekend.

But lightning was also in the forecast for regions already ranked at high to extreme risk of wildfires.

Emergency Management BC said 60 evacuation orders covering just over 3,000 properties remained in effect, while residents of nearly 19,000 other properties were told to be ready to leave on short notice.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order Friday morning for 125 properties northwest of Clinton in response to the Flat Lake wildfire, which was classified as out of control and burning across nearly 396 square kilometres.

Evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts late Thursday for several properties near a 654-square kilometre wildfire northwest of Kamloops. But the wildfire service said that blaze and most of the nearly three dozen listed as fires of note remained out of control and continued to challenge firefighters on at least one flank.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies