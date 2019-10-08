 Skip to main content

RCMP announce break in six-year-old missing person case in east-central B.C.

KAMLOOPS, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Six years after a B.C. man was last seen, RCMP say there has been a break in the missing-person case.

A truck belonging to 78-year-old Vern Boettger has been found in eastern central British Columbia, not far from where in lived in Vavenby.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson says the truck was located in a culvert on Sept. 5, almost six years to the day after he disappeared in October, 2013.

Cpl. Saunderson says police, search teams and family members combed a large radius around the vehicle, but found no trace of the man.

She says there is no evidence of foul play, but there are signs the truck became stuck in the culvert and Mr. Boettger was unable to dislodge it.

While the discovery of the truck has allowed teams to narrow down a search area for Mr. Boettger, Cpl. Saunderson says it’s disappointing that it hasn’t produced more clues on the disappearance.

“The description of where the vehicle was found has been described as very rugged and overgrown since the vehicle perhaps got stuck there,” Cpl. Saunderson says in the statement.

