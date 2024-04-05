Mounties in Langley, B.C., say they are cancelling the Amber Alert issued for a four-month-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his mother on Thursday.

Police say in a statement that the child was located and is safe and sound.

The RCMP say they were notified by staff at Langley Memorial Hospital that the mother had shown up there with the child.

When officers arrived, they confirmed both mother and her son were in good health.

Police said earlier in the day that they were “deeply concerned” for the safety of the boy.

His 35-year-old mother is alleged to have walked away with him from a home in Langley on Thursday, but police couldn’t find the pair despite canvassing the area, using police dogs and the Air 1 helicopter.