 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

RCMP confirms body of third missing man recovered from B.C. river

SOOKE, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

RCMP confirms the body of a third man has been pulled from a river on southern Vancouver Island, west of Victoria.

A statement from Staff Sgt. Brett Sinden says the body was recovered Tuesday afternoon along the banks of the Sooke River.

Sinden says criminality is not suspected.

Story continues below advertisement

Three 20-year-old men, identified by police last week as Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A-J Jensen, set out Friday night from a home in the community of Sooke during a torrential rainstorm that led to flood warnings and watches over several parts of Vancouver Island.

The truck carrying the trio was found battered and empty in the Sooke River on Sunday and the bodies of two men were discovered downriver later that day.

A search continued for the third man and Sinden says the BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where and when the men died.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies